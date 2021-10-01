Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Sold by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC reduced its stake in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,386 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Galapagos by 565.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,050,000 after acquiring an additional 346,013 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in Galapagos by 1,188.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 36,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 33,276 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Galapagos during the 2nd quarter worth $5,167,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Galapagos during the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Galapagos by 2,029.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLPG stock opened at $52.61 on Friday. Galapagos NV has a 52 week low of $51.70 and a 52 week high of $148.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.90.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.24. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $184.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galapagos NV will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.60.

Galapagos Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

