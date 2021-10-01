Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Position in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in IntriCon in the first quarter worth about $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in IntriCon by 61.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IntriCon by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,519,000 after purchasing an additional 30,087 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in IntriCon in the first quarter worth about $1,385,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of IntriCon by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 133,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 12,665 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IIN opened at $18.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average is $22.64. The company has a market capitalization of $165.20 million, a PE ratio of 139.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. IntriCon Co. has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $28.16.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. IntriCon had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $30.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.58 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that IntriCon Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Geraci sold 5,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $115,665.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IIN. Zacks Investment Research cut IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About IntriCon

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

