Ergoteles LLC Purchases Shares of 38,900 Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.48% of Lakeland Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 77.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 22.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. 57.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LAKE opened at $21.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.87. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $47.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of -0.05.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $27.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 17.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

