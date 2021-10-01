Ergoteles LLC Invests $949,000 in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,696 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 88.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,505,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,730 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 87.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,493,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,337 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 167.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,646,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,366,000 after purchasing an additional 778,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $27,867.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,245 shares of company stock worth $2,931,665. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.47 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 2.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KTOS. B. Riley upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

