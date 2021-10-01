Ergoteles LLC Takes $970,000 Position in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKSH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 518,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,400,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

NKSH opened at $36.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average of $35.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.57. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $39.99.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 35.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn P. Reynolds acquired 778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.84 per share, for a total transaction of $29,439.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $52,471. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.