Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atotech in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Atotech during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Atotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATC opened at $24.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.46. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.81. Atotech Limited has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $26.67.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Atotech had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $376.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.45 million. Analysts predict that Atotech Limited will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ATC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Atotech from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CL King started coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

