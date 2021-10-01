Zacks: Analysts Expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Will Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to post $1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. Prosperity Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $280.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.38 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 22.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 498.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 59,815 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 25.4% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 390,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,227,000 after acquiring an additional 78,996 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 8.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 23.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $71.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $83.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

