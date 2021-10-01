CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) CEO Acquires $15,060.00 in Stock

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $15,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $9.95 on Friday. CalAmp Corp. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $357.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.91 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAMP shares. Roth Capital lowered their price target on CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of CalAmp in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CalAmp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMP. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CalAmp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 43.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,683,000 after acquiring an additional 259,949 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 35.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 140.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,369 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 18,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.