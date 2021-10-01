Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings. Stamps.com posted earnings per share of $3.83 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full year earnings of $7.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $7.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $8.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stamps.com.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $191.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.78 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lowered Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Maxim Group lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Stamps.com stock opened at $329.79 on Tuesday. Stamps.com has a one year low of $159.22 and a one year high of $329.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $327.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 0.45.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.70, for a total transaction of $30,333.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $503,932.59. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,932.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,337 shares of company stock worth $60,853,404 in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Stamps.com during the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 2.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 69.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,958,000 after buying an additional 106,593 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the second quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 121,075.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

