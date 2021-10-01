Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.04

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.04 and traded as high as C$7.13. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$7.01, with a volume of 196,798 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHE.UN shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price target (down from C$9.00) on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.28.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$741.67 million and a P/E ratio of -6.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -52.91%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:CHE.UN)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.