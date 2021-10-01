Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Shares of JEF opened at $37.13 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.37. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.