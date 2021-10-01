Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Trading Down 7.7%

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF)’s stock price traded down 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $12.50. 518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.59 price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.59.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.55.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

