Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will post $1.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56. Genuine Parts reported earnings of $1.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year earnings of $6.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

NYSE:GPC opened at $121.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $88.99 and a one year high of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 768,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.6% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $669,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,628.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 54,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 51,536 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

