Hush Achieves Market Cap of $656,854.31 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Hush has a total market capitalization of $656,854.31 and approximately $46.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hush has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0630 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.22 or 0.00238046 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00120036 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.46 or 0.00153704 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003052 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000473 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hush Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

