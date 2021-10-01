Trollcoin Achieves Market Cap of $836,062.14 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $836,062.14 and approximately $17.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,947.91 or 0.99591361 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00078503 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005359 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00052239 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006376 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001130 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002143 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.10 or 0.00572978 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

