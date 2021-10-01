Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Raises Dividend to $1.67 Per Share

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.665 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $139.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.68 and its 200-day moving average is $136.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. Ferguson has a one year low of $116.70 and a one year high of $148.67.

FERG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ferguson stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

