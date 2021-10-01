Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BABA. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.17.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $148.05 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $144.44 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.