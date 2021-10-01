Onex Co. Plans Dividend of $0.32 (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) declared a dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.3161 per share on Sunday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

OTCMKTS:ONEXF opened at $70.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.64. Onex has a fifty-two week low of $41.98 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.88.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Onex had a net margin of 73.67% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter.

ONEXF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Onex from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Onex from C$102.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

