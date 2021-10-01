Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to Issue $0.30 Dividend

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) declared a dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 11th.

Columbia Banking System has raised its dividend payment by 27.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Columbia Banking System has a dividend payout ratio of 40.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Columbia Banking System to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.66. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Columbia Banking System stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,511 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Columbia Banking System worth $15,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

