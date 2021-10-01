Strategic Equity Capital Plc (LON:SEC) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.60 Per Share

Strategic Equity Capital Plc (LON:SEC) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Strategic Equity Capital’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of SEC opened at GBX 298 ($3.89) on Friday. Strategic Equity Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 171 ($2.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 324.65 ($4.24). The firm has a market capitalization of £188.63 million and a PE ratio of -101.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 300.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 295.58.
About Strategic Equity Capital
