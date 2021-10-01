Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Trims Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,220,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914,254 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,741,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,358,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,255,000 after acquiring an additional 514,143 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,075,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,779,000 after acquiring an additional 449,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

NRG opened at $40.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

