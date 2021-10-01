Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 32,000 GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,159,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,430,000 after acquiring an additional 206,506 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,113,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,442,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,966,000 after buying an additional 33,517 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,816,000 after buying an additional 755,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 881,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after buying an additional 166,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on GFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.23.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.62. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $38.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.