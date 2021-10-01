Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,400 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,831,000 after purchasing an additional 356,608 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $890,722.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David John Henry sold 751 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $26,089.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,732 shares of company stock worth $2,823,992 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $974.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.80. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.25.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

