Ergoteles LLC Purchases Shares of 32,701 Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Signify Health by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 23,219 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Signify Health by 817.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Signify Health by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 703,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,415,000 after acquiring an additional 160,720 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Signify Health by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SGFY. Cowen began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NYSE SGFY opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90. Signify Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $40.79.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signify Health Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

