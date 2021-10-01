Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 11.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,402,000 after acquiring an additional 84,319 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ CMPR opened at $86.83 on Friday. Cimpress plc has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.81 and a 200-day moving average of $99.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $641.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cimpress Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

