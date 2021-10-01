Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Sold by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC cut its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,249 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Big Lots by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Big Lots by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Big Lots by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,671,000 after buying an additional 53,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Big Lots by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Big Lots alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.90.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $43.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.05 and a 1 year high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Big Lots declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.