ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Major Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc Sells 82,505 Shares

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 82,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $95,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 250,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $307,500.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 780,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $990,600.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 350,352 shares of ADMA Biologics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $434,436.48.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 879,092 shares of ADMA Biologics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $1,186,774.20.

Shares of ADMA opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 76.73% and a negative net margin of 126.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth $40,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 55.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADMA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

