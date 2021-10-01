Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Derek J. Maetzold Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total value of $167,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $247,908.54.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $757,000.00.

Shares of CSTL opened at $66.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.86 and a beta of 0.42. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $107.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.86.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

