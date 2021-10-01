Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Derek J. Maetzold Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total value of $167,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 14th, Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $247,908.54.
- On Tuesday, August 31st, Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $757,000.00.
Shares of CSTL opened at $66.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.86 and a beta of 0.42. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $107.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.86.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Castle Biosciences Company Profile
Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.