Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director David A. Ramsay Purchases 39,552 Shares of Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director David A. Ramsay bought 39,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $50,626.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $1.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 32.56 and a quick ratio of 32.56. Savara Inc has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.58.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Savara during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Savara during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Savara during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Savara by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 11,306 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Savara by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,128,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 118,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

