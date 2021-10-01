Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director David A. Ramsay Purchases 39,552 Shares of Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director David A. Ramsay bought 39,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $50,626.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $1.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 32.56 and a quick ratio of 32.56. Savara Inc has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.58.
Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Savara Company Profile
Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.
See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.