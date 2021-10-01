Boris Cherdabayev Sells 6,074 Shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Stock

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 6,074 shares of Freedom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $379,685.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Boris Cherdabayev also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Freedom alerts:

On Monday, July 26th, Boris Cherdabayev sold 12,400 shares of Freedom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total transaction of $804,140.00.

Freedom stock opened at $62.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $68.80.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Freedom had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 67.42%. The company had revenue of $124.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Freedom by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freedom by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freedom in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Freedom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Freedom by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freedom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.