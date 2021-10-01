The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 81.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,330 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 6,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

NYSE:SHW opened at $279.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $297.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.03. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $310.43. The company has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.74.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,174,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $2,380,074.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,712.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.