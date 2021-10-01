Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 22,000 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,765 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UMBF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,280,000 after purchasing an additional 258,315 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 16,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $200,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $252,322.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,436.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,030 shares of company stock valued at $657,848 in the last three months. 10.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $96.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.12. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $99.98.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 29.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.