Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 1,051 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at $197,054,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,424,000 after acquiring an additional 757,062 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,463,000 after acquiring an additional 662,711 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 154.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 389,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,829,000 after buying an additional 236,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,216,000 after buying an additional 225,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.71.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $264.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.04. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.02 and a 52-week high of $279.00.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

