Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys New Shares in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 73,246 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,935,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,792 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,230,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,150,017,000 after purchasing an additional 157,907 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,520,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,279,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,304,000 after purchasing an additional 262,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,470,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,185,000 after purchasing an additional 62,881 shares during the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMO stock opened at $99.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.69. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $56.96 and a 52 week high of $106.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.848 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.16%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. Barclays raised Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.27.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

