Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 6,024 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,024 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $7,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at $452,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 477,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,554,000 after purchasing an additional 27,175 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $78.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.96 and a 200 day moving average of $68.09. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $88.50.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.