Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Sierra Bancorp worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSRR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,838,000 after purchasing an additional 76,791 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 32,232 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 53.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BSRR opened at $24.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average of $25.80. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The firm has a market cap of $374.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

