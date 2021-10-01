Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,282 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.90. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $43.73.

