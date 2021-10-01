iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 97.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,366 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGLB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $69.28 on Friday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $64.82 and a 12 month high of $73.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.23.

