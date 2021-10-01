BZEdge Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One BZEdge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BZEdge has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. BZEdge has a total market cap of $96,091.72 and approximately $345.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00064614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.39 or 0.00100530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00134259 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,149.38 or 1.00018742 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.53 or 0.06793579 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002468 BTC.

About BZEdge

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge

Buying and Selling BZEdge

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BZEdge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BZEdge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

