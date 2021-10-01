Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Short Interest Up 224.8% in September

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, an increase of 224.8% from the August 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SUPGF opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55. Superior Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. It owns the Plutonic Gold operations located in Australia. The company was founded on July 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

