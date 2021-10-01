Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Short Interest Up 224.8% in September

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, an increase of 224.8% from the August 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
SUPGF opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55. Superior Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69.
Superior Gold Company Profile
