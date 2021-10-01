Short Interest in 1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Expands By 171.0%

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 171.0% from the August 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 552,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of 1933 Industries stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. 1933 Industries has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.

Get 1933 Industries alerts:

1933 Industries Company Profile

1933 Industries, Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company, which engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana. It operates through the following business segments: Medical, Recreational, and CBD-Infused Products. The Medical and Recreational business segments comprises of the operation, cultivation, production, and distribution of medical marijuana.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for 1933 Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1933 Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.