Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Zedge in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

ZDGE stock opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. Zedge has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $182.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, Director Mark Ghermezian sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $204,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Elliot Gibber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,235 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZDGE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zedge during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Zedge during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Zedge by 132.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Zedge by 936.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 14,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Zedge by 19.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

