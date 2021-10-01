Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Lifted to B at TheStreet

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ RNDB opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.14. Randolph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.77. The stock has a market cap of $113.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.85.
Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter.
Randolph Bancorp Company Profile
Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.
