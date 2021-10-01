Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Lifted to B at TheStreet

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ RNDB opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.14. Randolph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.77. The stock has a market cap of $113.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Randolph Bancorp alerts:

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp during the first quarter worth $214,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 28.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 24.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Randolph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randolph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.