Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $8.44 Million Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cable One were worth $8,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 77,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,011,000 after purchasing an additional 42,425 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cable One by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 789,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,338,000 after acquiring an additional 32,217 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Cable One by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 85,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,102,000 after acquiring an additional 27,375 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Cable One by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 100,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,956,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cable One by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,627,000 after acquiring an additional 20,419 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,058.92, for a total transaction of $2,445,996.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,372,510.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 342 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,146 shares of company stock worth $12,596,840 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CABO opened at $1,813.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,978.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1,874.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,674.35 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The business had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. Cable One’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 53.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,253.43.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

