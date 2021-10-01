Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Invests $8.61 Million in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,610,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of Novavax at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth $1,844,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Novavax by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,337,000 after purchasing an additional 31,931 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Novavax by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth $3,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

In other news, EVP John Trizzino sold 7,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.61, for a total transaction of $1,774,338.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,224.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David M. Mott sold 24,961 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.90, for a total value of $6,312,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,105 shares of company stock worth $17,217,026. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $207.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.62. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.59 and a 52 week high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

