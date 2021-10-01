Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $8.81 Million Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Pentair were worth $8,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 19.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the first quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Pentair in the first quarter valued at about $787,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Pentair by 262.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 23,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PNR opened at $72.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.52. Pentair plc has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $80.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, raised their price objective on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

