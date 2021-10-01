JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 41,958 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,958 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $399,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,496,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 960.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,915,000 after purchasing an additional 27,430 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 86.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,343,000 after purchasing an additional 200,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAM opened at $509.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $597.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $919.58. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.32 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($2.25). The business had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on The Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Boston Beer from $695.00 to $564.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $834.31.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total value of $2,400,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

