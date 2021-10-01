Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.04 Per Share

Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) will announce $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.15. Prudential Financial posted earnings per share of $3.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year earnings of $13.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.40 to $13.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.55 to $13.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Prudential Financial.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%.

PRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 146.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $105.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $60.39 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prudential Financial (PRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.