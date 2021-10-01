Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03), RTT News reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Palatin Technologies stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.17. Palatin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in Palatin Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 109,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Thursday.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

