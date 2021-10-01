JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $361.36 Million Stock Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 81.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,503,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,828,465 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $361,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,970,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,025.2% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 15,768 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $144.32 on Friday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $163.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.87 and a 200-day moving average of $143.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.189 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

